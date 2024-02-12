Carlo Ancelotti explains how Real Madrid will cope without Jude Bellingham & calls on his side to be ‘even more motivated’ for RB Leipzig Champions League clash
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti asserted that Los Blancos have enough squad depth to cope without Jude Bellingham against RB Leipzig.
- Bellingham out for two weeks with ankle sprain
- Ancelotti backed Brahim, Joselu to fill void
- Bellingham has scored 20 in all competitions