Caf Champions League: Rhulani Mokwena's dream shattered as wasteful Mamelodi Sundowns bow out after another Esperance defeat

BackpageSeth WillisCaf Champions League: Rhulani Mokwena's dream shattered as wasteful Mamelodi Sundowns bow out after another Esperance defeatCAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs EsperanceMamelodi Sundowns FCEsperancePremier Soccer LeagueRhulani MokwenaPercy TauAl Ahly SCTP MazembeMasandawana's 38 match unbeaten games at home across all competitions was ended on Friday night by the North Africans.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEsperance won the first leg 1-0 Tunisian's won the second leg by the same scorelineGold & Black to play Al Ahly in the finalArticle continues below