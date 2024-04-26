Bathusi Aubaas and Houssem Tkam, Mamelodi Sundowns vs EsperanceBackpage
Seth Willis

Caf Champions League: Rhulani Mokwena's dream shattered as wasteful Mamelodi Sundowns bow out after another Esperance defeat

CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs EsperanceMamelodi Sundowns FCEsperancePremier Soccer LeagueRhulani MokwenaPercy TauAl Ahly SCTP Mazembe

Masandawana's 38 match unbeaten games at home across all competitions was ended on Friday night by the North Africans.

  • Esperance won the first leg 1-0
  • Tunisian's won the second leg by the same scoreline
  • Gold & Black to play Al Ahly in the final
