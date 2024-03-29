CAF Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns out to avoid potential banana skin in Tanzanian giants Young Africans

After a strong showing in the AFL, there’s a strong sense that this could be the season Downs finally get over the line in the Champions League again.

The Tshwane giants have flattered to deceive in the competition since their successful campaign back in 2016 under the guidance of the accomplished Pitso ‘Jingles’ Mosimane.

His successors have just about matched all the other achievements at the club but have found the elite club competition a steeper mountain to climb.

Nevertheless, Rhulani Mokwena will be determined to ensure that he scales to the top of the mountain as he looks to write his own history with the Brazilians.

The youthful tactician, however, will have to first see off a tricky tie against Tanzanian giants Young Africans who will be eyeing a major upset against one of the favourites for the title.

GOAL looks at what will make the encounter between Yanga and Mamelodi Sundowns an interesting watch that can’t be missed.