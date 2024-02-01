Brighton manager Melissa Phillips sacked after less than a year in charge ahead of WSL clash with Man Utd

Aditya Gokhale
Melissa Phillips BrightonGetty
Melissa PhillipsBrighton & Hove Albion WomenWSLWomen's football

Brighton have announced they have sacked their head coach Melissa Phillips after less than 12 months in the role.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Brighton sack Melissa Phillips after 10 months
  • Mikey Harris to act as interim manager
  • Seagulls sit in 10th place in WSL

Editors' Picks