cavan Sullivan 2024USA Today Sports
Soham Mukherjee

Brenden Aaronson voices his 'respect and excitement' for Man City-bound Cavan Sullivan as 14-year-old gears up for record-breaking MLS debut

Cavan SullivanManchester CityPhiladelphia UnionMajor League SoccerBrenden AaronsonPremier League

An excited Brenden Aaronson has nothing but "respect" for the 14-year-old Manchester City-bound Cavan Sullivan.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Sullivan will head to City when he turns 18
  • Signed largest Homegrown deal in USA history
  • Fifth youngest signing for an MLS senior team
Article continues below