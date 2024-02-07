Brazil legend Cafu backs Endrick to become his country's 'greatest hope' ahead of Rodryo and Vinicius Junior link-up at Real Madrid

Brazil legend Cafu backs Endrick to become his country's 'greatest hope' ahead of Rodryo and Vinicius Junior link-up at Real MadridRitabrata BanerjeeGettyBrazilReal MadridCafuLaLigaCafu has backed Endrick to become Brazil's "greatest hope" ahead of his link-up with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo at Real Madrid.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCafu hailed Endrick as Brazil's 'greatest hope'Endrick to join Real Madrid in JulyVisited Real Madrid in December