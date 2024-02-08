Blue card trial over before it’s started?! FIFA shuts down talk of revolutionary new colour being used at ‘elite level’

Peter McVitie
Cristiano Ronaldo yellow card Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty
Premier LeagueChampions League

FIFA has denied that blue cards will be introduced to major competitions next season, despite a report claiming a trial will be announced this week.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Report says blue card trial to be announced
  • New punishment would put players in sin bins
  • FIFA wants testing done at lower levels first

Editors' Picks