Duncan McGuire transfer farce prompts Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson to sensationally offer to QUIT after being left furious at treatment of USMNT star on his 23rd birthday

Aditya Gokhale
Jon Dahl Tomasson BlackburnGetty
Jon Dahl TomassonBlackburn RoversChampionshipDuncan McGuireJohn Eustace

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is reportedly going to quit after the club fumbled the signing of Duncan McGuire.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Tomasson offers to quit Blackburn
  • Disappointed with club's situation
  • John Eustace touted to take over

Editors' Picks