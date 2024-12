Better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo? Ex-Premier League defender makes surprise pick for toughest opponent despite labelling Inter Miami star 'unplayable'

William Troost-Ekong has played against Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but has named a different star as the toughest he has faced in his career.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Troost-Ekong names Zapata as most difficult forward

Nigerian says Messi's genius helps him outshine Ronaldo

Set to face Ronaldo again in March in Saudi Pro League Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱