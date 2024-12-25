'Bet on yourself' - Christian Pulisic given transfer advice by USMNT legend amid Liverpool & Man Utd links as he's issued 'are you going to play' warning
USMNT star Christian Pulisic has been given “bet on yourself” transfer advice as his performances with AC Milan attract admiring glances from afar.
- American forward is thriving in Italy
- Linked with teams in the Premier League
- Faces some important decisions on his future