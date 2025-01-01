Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi and the 13 best 2025 free agents who can start negotiating transfers in January - ranked

There are several big names who could walk away from their clubs for absolutely nothing in the coming months, but who would be the best signing?

Although it may prove to be another quiet January in terms of big-money transfers as the trend of frugality in the mid-season window continues, the free agent market is looking more intriguing than ever.

A host of leading stars have just entered the final six months of their contracts with their current employers, meaning they can now negotiate terms with a new club over a summer move - likely sparking a flurry of pre-contract offers and cranking up the intensity in negotiations over potential renewals.

Such is the stature of a lot of these names - both in their prime and coming towards the twilight of their respective careers - that some of 2025's most significant moves may cost absolutely nothing, with Kylian Mbappe's 2024 blockbuster free transfer to Real Madrid setting a precedent.

Below, GOAL ranks the best 2025 free agents who can now negotiate a transfer...