Get ready for the summer of Benjamin Cremaschi as Inter Miami star eyes Olympic spot

The midfielder will look to make up for lost time as he pushes for a spot at this summer's tournament

The start of 2024 has been hard on Benjamin Cremaschi. After a breakout 2023, the start of Cremaschi's year was derailed by a sports hernia. It wasn't the start he wanted and, given Inter Miami's injury crisis, it wasn't the start the club needed either. But while winter and spring haven't been kind to Inter Miami's homegrown star, summer is closing in fast, and it may just be the summer of Cremaschi, both for club and country.

The teenager is finally healthy. He's come off the bench several times in recent weeks for Miami and now has a goal to his name, one which felt like an announcement to the world that he's back and ready to contribute.

It's happened at the perfect time, too. Not only is he rejoining Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets & Co., he's also now able to make his case for an international role. The Olympics are coming, and Cremaschi has a chance to lock down a spot in the U.S. squad for Paris 2024.

So, will this summer be Cremaschi's breakout: round 2?