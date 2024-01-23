Benching Riyad Mahrez backfires for Algeria as miserable Mauritania defeat condemns Fennec Foxes to shocking AFCON group-stage elimination

Benching Riyad Mahrez backfires for Algeria as miserable Mauritania defeat condemns Fennec Foxes to shocking AFCON group-stage eliminationRitabrata BanerjeeGOAL/GettyAlgeriaMauritaniaMauritania vs AlgeriaAfrica Cup of NationsRiyad MahrezUnderdogs Mauritania created history by beating mighty Algeria 1-0 to progress to the AFCON knockout stage.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMauritania created historyEliminate Algeria by beating them 1-0Mahrez started on the bench