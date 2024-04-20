Bayern's search for new manager 'in final stages' as club chief responds to claims Zinedine Zidane will replace Thomas Tuchel

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeBayern's search for new manager 'in final stages' as club chief responds to claims Zinedine Zidane will replace Thomas TuchelBayern MunichZinedine ZidaneBundesligaBayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl confirmed that the club are closing in on appointing a new manager.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEberl opened up on Zidane's links Bayern close to finalising on new manager Tuchel set to leave at the end of current season