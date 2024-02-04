Bayern Munich out to beat Man Utd & Spurs to €20m goal machine Serhou Guirassy as German giants plot summer move

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart, amid reports of interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

  • Bayern eyeing deal to sign Bundesliga ace
  • Guirassy has scored 17 goals in 14 league games
  • Valued at €20m (£17m)

