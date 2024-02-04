Bayern Munich out to beat Man Utd & Spurs to €20m goal machine Serhou Guirassy as German giants plot summer move

Bayern Munich out to beat Man Utd & Spurs to €20m goal machine Serhou Guirassy as German giants plot summer moveHarry Sherlock(C)GettyImagesSerhou GuirassyBayern MunichTransfersTottenham HotspurManchester UnitedVfB StuttgartBundesligaPremier LeagueBayern Munich are interested in signing Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart, amid reports of interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBayern eyeing deal to sign Bundesliga aceGuirassy has scored 17 goals in 14 league gamesValued at €20m (£17m)