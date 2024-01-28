Harry Kane has a new team-mate! Bayern Munich complete Sacha Boey signing from Galatasaray after missing out on Newcastle star Kieran Trippier

Harry Kane has a new team-mate! Bayern Munich complete Sacha Boey signing from Galatasaray after missing out on Newcastle star Kieran TrippierAditya GokhaleGettySacha BoeyBayern MunichBundesligaGalatasaraySuper LigTransfersBayern Munich have announced the signing of right-back Sacha Boey from Galatasaray after missing out on Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBayern sign Sacha Boey from GalatasraySum reported to be €30m plus €5m add-onsSigns contract till the summer of 2028