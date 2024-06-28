Jonathan Tah Leverkusen 12202023(C)Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Bayern Munich get huge boost as Bayer Leverkusen give up hope of keeping Jonathan Tah after defender refuses to sign extension with Bundesliga champions

Bayern MunichBundesligaTransfersBayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich have reportedly got a shot in the arm in their pursuit of Jonathan Tah as he has refused to sign an extension with Bayer Leverkusen.

  • Bayern want Tah to reinforce their defence
  • German defender ready to join Munich side
  • Has turned down extension offer from Bayer
