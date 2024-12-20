Bayern bounce back in style! Jamal Musiala's strike within 30 seconds sets Vincent Kompany's side on their way to thumping 5-1 win over RB Leipzig but Harry Kane is left frustrated

Bayern Munich emphatically bounced back from their shock loss to Mainz with a thumping 5-1 win over RB Leipzig - but Harry Kane was left frustrated.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig 5-1

Musiala, Laimer, Kimmich, Sane & Davies score

Kane left frustrated on first-team return Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱