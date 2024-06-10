Battle of the Neighbours! Bafana Bafana out to get their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign back on track in epic clash with Zimbabwe

An enthralling battle is anticipated at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday evening.

Bafana Bafana welcome their not-so-friendly neighbours Zimbabwe in a crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

A plane ticket to North America is what lies in store for the country that will finish atop the tough Group C at the end of the qualifiers, with both Bafana and the Warriors hoping to lay claim to it.

The pair are currently locked in a closely contested group that also has the likes of Nigeria, Lesotho, Rwanda and Benin. Heading into round four of action, Group C is wide open with some unlikely names leading the pack.

Benin, who stunned Nigeria 2-1 at home on Monday, are currently perched atop the standings with seven points. Lesotho are second on five points while Rwanda and Bafana are third and fourth, respectively on four points each.

Shockingly, West African giants Nigeria are second from bottom with three points from four matches while the Warriors languish at the bottom with just two points from three matches.

GOAL shines the spotlight on Bafana’s battle with neighbours Zimbabwe in what has become a must-win match for both sides as they look to breathe some life into their respective campaigns.