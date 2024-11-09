Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Harry Pascoe

Barcelona set to U-turn on decision to split from Nike & sign hugely lucrative new kit deal with manufacturer

Barcelona look set to renew their relationship with kit manufacturer Nike, as the terms of a massively lucrative new contract are revealed.

  • New deal set to run until 2038
  • Barcelona estimated to make €1.7bn in that time
  • Puma made initial offer, which Nike then matched
