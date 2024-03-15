Barcelona hero Raphinha, Borussia Dortmund star Mats Hummels and Antoine Griezmann top the UEFA Champions League FedEx Performance Zone

Europe's most prestigious club competition is gearing up to its final stages and the FedEx Performance Zone provides the top performers of the week

It has been yet another magnificent week of fixtures in the UEFA Champions League. The quarter-finals have been decided, with Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona and Dortmund all securing a place in the final eight of the competition this week.

It was a close call between the Gunners and Porto as a penalty shootout was needed to separate the English and Portuguese giants, the same went for Atlético, who snuck past Inter. Meanwhile, Barcelona got the better of Italian champions Napoli, winning 4-2 on aggregate, and Dortmund edged out PSV.

The final stages of the UEFA Champions League are coming together, but who were the standout performers from the latest headline clashes? With the help of the FedEx Performance Zone, GOAL takes a look at the stars of the UCL last week.

Article continues below

The FedEx Performance Zone uses a specially devised algorithm to track players' performances in the UEFA Champions League.