Xavi Simons Leipzig 2023Getty
Mitchell Fretton

Another lever pulled! Barcelona push to sign Xavi Simons on loan from PSG as RB Leipzig struggle to fund permanent deal

Xavi SimonsBarcelonaRB LeipzigTransfersBundesligaLaLiga

Barcelona are prioritising the loan signing of Xavi Simons from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

  • Simons set for another spell away from France
  • RB Leipzig, Barcelona and Premier League clubs interested
  • PSG do not want to sell him permanently
