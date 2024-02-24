Barcelona player ratings vs Getafe: Remember me?! Recalled Raphinha reminds Xavi what he's capable of as Catalans cruise past Mason Greenwood & co.

The Brazilian marked his first start since early January with the opener as the Blaugrana marched to victory

Raphinha staked his claim for regular minutes in a Barcelona shirt, while the rest of the Blaugrana hummed around him as they swept to a comfortable 4-0 win over Getafe on Saturday.

The Brazilian winger, filling in for the rested Lamine Yamal, showed exactly why he could yet play a part for the Catalans both this season and beyond as he scored the opener and turned in a compelling performance.

Raphinha's goal saw him dart behind the backline and tuck the ball comfortably into the bottom corner. The Brazilian could have made it two shortly before half-time, too, but blasted over after running through on goal.

Fellow forgotten man Joao Felix made it two shortly after the break, as he finished off a well-constructed move with a side-footed finish. They added a third after an hour, Frenkie de Jong tucking the ball in after a fine piece of set-up play from Raphinha, and Fermin Lopez capped off an encouraging afternoon in stoppage-time.

In truth, this was too easy for Barca, as Getafe offered little fight. Still, if the remainder of Xavi's reign is about signs of encouragement, then this game was full of them.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from the Olympic Stadium...