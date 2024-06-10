No dream return for Barcelona! Man City boss Pep Guardiola insists 'door is closed' to Blaugrana comeback

(C)GettyImagesHarry SherlockNo dream return for Barcelona! Man City boss Pep Guardiola insists 'door is closed' to Blaugrana comebackBarcelonaPep GuardiolaManchester CityTransfersLaLigaPremier LeaguePep Guardiola has ruled out a return to Barcelona following his eventual Manchester City exit, insisting the "door is closed".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGuardiola could leave at end of next seasonBarca consistently linked with movePep built a dynasty at Camp NouArticle continues below