Bam Adebayo supports Leeds United?! Miami Heat star sees Instagram bombarded by soccer fans as he appears to confirm favourite English club during NBA All-Star interview

Jamie Spencer
Bam Adebayo Leeds fans splitGetty/GOAL
Leeds UnitedChampionship

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo was seen sporting a Leeds hat during media commitments for the upcoming NBA All-Star weekend.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Heat's Adebayo seen wearing Leeds hat
  • He's set for NBA All-Star Weekend
  • Leeds have strong American connections

Editors' Picks