Benni McCarthy GFX GOAL
Celine Abrahams

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy provides update on next chapter following Manchester United exit

South AfricaBenni McCarthyManchester UnitedKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCCape Town City FCAmaZulu FCPremier Soccer LeaguePremier League

After two seasons with the Premier League side, the 46-year-old was shown the exit door, marking the end of his tenure.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man United part ways with the McCarthy
  • The coach is without a job
  • He provides an update on his plans
Article continues below

Who is South Africa's greatest export?