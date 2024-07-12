Aston Villa have their Alisha Lehmann replacement as WSL side snap up Lionesses star following Swiss forward's departure for Juventus

Getty ImagesRichard MillsAston Villa have their Alisha Lehmann replacement as WSL side snap up Lionesses star following Swiss forward's departure for JuventusAlisha LehmannKatie RobinsonAston Villa WomenJuventusBrighton & Hove Albion WomenWSLSerie A FemminileWomen's footballAston Villa have acted quickly following the exit of Alisha Lehmann by signing former Brighton winger Katie Robinson.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLehmann joins boyfriend Luiz at JuventusAston Villa's power couple head to ItalyReplacement found in Lionesses ace RobinsonArticle continues below