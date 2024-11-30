Arsenal player ratings vs West Ham: Bukayo Saka is flawless! England star turns in another outrageous display as punched-in-the-face Gabriel Magalhaes has last laugh in seven-goal thriller

Mikel Arteta's side moved to within six points of leaders Liverpool in the Premier League with a thumping win at the London Stadium

Arsenal completed a superb week with an impressive 5-2 success at West Ham on Saturday evening, making it three wins and 13 goals in the space of just seven days for Mikel Arteta's rejuvenated side.

A crazy first half at the London Stadium saw seven goals fly in before half-time for only the fourth time in Premier League history, with the visitors racing into a commanding early lead thanks to a glancing header from Gabriel and a close-range finish from Leandro Trossard.

Bukayo Saka, who had set up both Arsenal goals, then won a penalty which Martin Odegaard converted before Kai Havertz raced away to add a fourth, all inside 34 minutes.

But West Ham then struck twice in two minutes to halve the deficit, first through Aaron Wan-Bissaka and then through a superb free-kick from Emerson, which flew past David Raya and in off the bar.

The comeback didn't last long, however, with Saka slotting home a penalty just before the interval after Lukasz Fabianski had been penalised for punching Gabriel in the head as he had challenged for a corner.

There was no repeat of all the drama in the second half as Arsenal eased off the gas with the three points already secured. Substitute Raheem Sterling went closest to extending the visitors' advantage, but his late free-kick drifted just past the post.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the London Stadium...