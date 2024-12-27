Arsenal player ratings vs Ipswich: Two in two for Kai Havertz! Germany star's tap-in proves decisive as Gunners edge out Tractor Boys to cut gap to leaders Liverpool to six points

Arsenal did not need the services of Bukayo Saka as they beat Ipswich to close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League on Friday night.

The Gunners recorded a comfortable 1-0 win over the Tractor Boys, dominating proceedings at the Emirates.

It was a classic case of attack vs defence for the most part in North London. Aside from an instant Ipswich chance, Arsenal kept their opponents at bay, drawing them in before playing around them and creating several chances.

The first half saw the Suffolk side camped in their own box, withstanding wave after wave from Mikel Arteta's men.

Their resilience lasted until the 23rd minute when Kai Havertz netted the opener, firing in from a Leandro Trossard cross on the left-hand side.

Arsenal thought they had a second in the 34th minute after Gabriel Jesus scored from an impossible angle, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The second half was a much closer affair, with Ipswich coming out and having a go at the Gunners.

Declan Rice and Havertz both went close while Gabriel missed a sitter from point-blank range after getting on the end of a corner.

After a few changes from Arteta, the hosts regained total control in the latter stages and were more than deserving of the three points which will see them go six points behind leaders Liverpool.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...