Explained: Why Arsenal's move for Riccardo Calafiori has stalled despite Gunners meeting €50m asking price
Arsenal's move for Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori has reportedly stalled despite the Gunners having met the €50 million (£42/$54m) asking price.
Arsenal reach Bologna's Calafiori asking price
Talks currently stalling due to clauses in deal
Bologna want a sell-on clause for defender