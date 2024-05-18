Brought to you by
Mikel Arteta/ Michael Jordan/ SonGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

'What can you do?' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes Son Heung-min admission after Tottenham star's potentially title-defining miss vs Man City as he uses Michael Jordan analogy

Mikel ArtetaArsenalTottenhamManchester CityPremier LeagueHeung-Min Son

Mikel Arteta voiced his thoughts on Son Heung-Min's potential title-defining miss against Manchester City using a heartfelt Michael Jordan analogy.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Son missed a one-on-one chance vs City
  • His miss has had huge ramifications in the title race
  • Arteta is not miffed with the South Korean
Article continues below

Editors' Picks