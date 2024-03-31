Jonas Eidevall Emma Hayes splitGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

‘Needs to look in the mirror’ - Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall aims dig at Emma Hayes after Chelsea boss’ ‘male aggression’ accusations following Conti Cup final spat

Jonas EidevallEmma HayesArsenal Women vs Chelsea FC WomenChelsea FC WomenArsenal WomenWSL CupWomen's football

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall made some pointed remarks at Chelsea boss Emma Hayes after the two were involved in a spat after the Conti Cup final.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Eidevall accused of 'male aggression'
  • But Hayes pushed Arsenal boss at full-time
  • Eidevall fires back at Hayes' comments

Editors' Picks