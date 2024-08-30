'Can't be this stupid' - Arsenal told they've been 'irresponsible' and left Bukayo Saka in a 'ridiculous position' as Gunners fans label their transfer window a 'disaster'
Arsenal fans have been left infuriated by the club's transfer business as they look set to end the summer window without bringing in a new attacker.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Arsenal opt against signing attacker
- Gunners fans rage at lack of business
- Summer window labelled a 'disaster'