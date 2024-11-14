Edu Gaspar Simon Rolfes split 2024Getty/GOAL
Mitchell Fretton

Arsenal identify ideal replacement for Edu after sporting director's exit, with meetings planned in Los Angeles with Bayer Leverkusen supremo

ArsenalBayer LeverkusenPremier LeagueBundesliga

Arsenal are eyeing Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes to replace Edu Gaspar following his departure.

  • Edu leaving Arsenal for Nottingham Forest
  • Gunners looking at Rolfes from Leverkusen
  • Talks about replacements set to take place in LA
