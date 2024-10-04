'Simply not good enough' - Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall goes on tirade against 'amateurish behaviour' over WSL fixture scheduling

Getty ImagesRichard Mills'Simply not good enough' - Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall goes on tirade against 'amateurish behaviour' over WSL fixture schedulingArsenal WomenJ. EidevallChelsea FC WomenManchester United WomenWSLWomen's footballArsenal boss Jonas Eidevall says it is "simply not good enough" the way the Women's Super League has handled the rescheduling of matches.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea's WSL match with Man Utd postponedConflicted with Champions League tie with Real MadridArsenal boss Eidevall says it's "not good enough"Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below