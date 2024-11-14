Ben White England 2021Getty
Aditya Gokhale

Arsenal defender Ben White set to perform huge U-turn and make himself available for England duty when Thomas Tuchel takes charge

B. WhiteT. TuchelEnglandArsenalUEFA Nations League B

Arsenal defender Ben White is reportedly set to make himself available for selection with the England national team when Thomas Tuchel takes over.

  • Ben White has been unavailable for England since 2022
  • Tipped to make U-turn and return to play under Tuchel
  • Previously had issues with Southgate's staff
