Arne Slot Liverpool 2024-25
Ritabrata Banerjee

Arne Slot explains why he wasn't happy with Liverpool performance despite comfortable pre-season win over Man Utd

LiverpoolArne SlotManchester United vs LiverpoolManchester UnitedClub Friendlies

Arne Slot explained why he wasn't completely happy with Liverpool's performance during their pre-season tour in the United States.

  • Liverpool beat Man Utd 3-0 on Sunday
  • Slot yet to be completely satisfied
  • Reds play final pre-season game against Sevilla
