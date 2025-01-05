Arne Slot Steven Gerrard Trent Alexander-ArnoldGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Arne Slot points to Steven Gerrard example as Liverpool boss warns Real Madrid on Trent Alexander-Arnold pursuit

LiverpoolT. Alexander-ArnoldTransfersS. GerrardA. SlotReal Madrid

Arne Slot cited Steven Gerrard's example to warn Real Madrid over their Trent Alexander-Arnold pursuit.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Slot issued a warning to Real Madrid
  • Used Gerrard's example
  • Trent yet to sign a new Liverpool deal
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱