Arne Slot admits he can't guarantee 'fully committed' Trent Alexander-Arnold will still be a Liverpool player after January transfer window as Real Madrid circle amid contract standoff
Arne Slot cannot guarantee that Trent Alexander-Arnold will still be at Liverpool come the end of January amid Real Madrid's interest.
- Real Madrid interested in Alexander-Arnold
- Reds still hopeful of keeping right-back
- La Liga giants formalise interest