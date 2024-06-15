Argentina player ratings vs Guatemala: Lionel Messi is magic and Lautaro Martinez finds his groove in Copa America warmup friendly win

The Inter Miami star bagged a brace, while Inter's main man staked his claim for a starting spot this summer

Lionel Messi was up to his usual tricks, and might just have found a perfect running mate in Lautaro Martinez, the striking duo combining for three of the four Argentina goals in a comfortable 4-1 win over Guatemala. La Albiceleste were sloppy at times, but eventually found their scintillating best to seal an easy victory.

The early exchanges of the game were surprisingly chaotic. Guatemala took a surprise lead after four minutes, Lisandro Martinez turning a set piece into his own goal. But Argentina soon responded when goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen skewed a clearance to Messi's feet, allowing the captain to pass the ball into an empty net.

Martinez gave La Albiceleste the lead after 39 minutes, tucking a penalty into the bottom corner. He nearly added a third with an acrobatic bicycle kick attempt, but his ambitious effort was well denied.

Argentina turned it on after the break. Martinez made it three to top off a wonderfully crafted move - Enzo Fernandez finding Messi, who cut back to the striker for an easy finish into an open net. Messi bagged a fourth to kill the game for good, converting an Angel Di Maria pass with a delightful dink.

GOAL rates Argentina's players from Commanders Field...