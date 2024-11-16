The Armchair Analyst joins Mic'd Up to discuss MLS playoffs, reassesses remaining Cup contenders with Miami out

Matt Doyle has been a fixture of Major League Soccer’s digital landscape for nearly two decades, witnessing the league's transformation from a fledgling startup to a global trendsetter with a multi-billion-dollar Apple TV deal.

As MLS's digital platforms have expanded, Doyle’s role has evolved alongside them. From launching the Armchair Analyst column to hosting Extratime Radio and now serving as a featured analyst on Apple TV, Doyle has remained at the forefront of soccer media. Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup, he hopes this momentum will continue to elevate the league.

"I hope it means we got it right with this deal - that we’re the trendsetters - and that it’s going to pay off both in the short and long term with how we’re positioned," Doyle told GOAL. "Especially over the next 18 months in the run-up to the World Cup, because we all know what a catalyst the '94 World Cup was for the game here in the U.S., and specifically for MLS. The hope is we can slingshot out of that into an even better position."

Part of Doyle's staying power comes down to his unique analysis of the game. He's a tactics geek and he's generated a large following basically by highlighting and explaining the finer nuances of the game.

"The tactical aspect came from my love of smart criticism - reading Pauline Kael or Roger Ebert was as enjoyable as the films themselves," Doyle explained. "When I started writing about MLS in the early 2000s, Sepinwall was redefining TV criticism, Pitchfork dominated music, and basketball bloggers were thriving. I realized nobody was applying that level of analysis to soccer, so I leaned into it, driven by my instinct to dissect how things work."

With the first round of the MLS playoffs complete, Doyle shared his insights on the postseason and what lies ahead in the latest edition of Mic’d Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL US taps into the perspectives of broadcasters, analysts, and pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and beyond.

