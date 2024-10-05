Andy Carroll Bordeaux 2024 HIC 2:1Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Andy Carroll's on fire! Former Liverpool flop bags a brace to secure first win of the season for Bordeaux after demotion to French fourth tier

BordeauxLiverpoolPremier LeagueLigue 2

Former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll bagged a brace on Saturday to secure a first win of the season for Bordeaux.

  • Bordeaux beat Olympique Saumur 2-1
  • Carroll scored both goals for his side
  • Inspired The Girondins to their first victory of the season
