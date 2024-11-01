Americans Abroad: Tim Weah to continue his hot streak for Juventus, AC Milan's Christian Pulisic back to full strength, and will USMNT's Matt Turner return to the mix?

GOAL US takes a look at the biggest storylines to follow among Americans abroad this weekend

The European season never stops. With another international break looming, it will be an important weekend for Americans in Europe.

It starts in Serie A, where Juventus' two Americans will look to turn things around after two straight Serie A draws. Both Weston McKennie and Tim Weah have impressed of late, but it hasn't been enough to bring home three points. Can that change? Christian Pulisic will look to do the same for a Milan side in dire need of a win.

Meanwhile, Matt Turner will hope to get another look in goal after turning in a solid showing for Crystal Palace midweek. And in the Bundesliga, a major talent could be on the verge of a big breakout.

GOAL US takes a look at the biggest storylines to follow among Americans abroad this weekend as the season continues to chug along...