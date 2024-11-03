GOAL US breaks down a mixed weekend for Americans abroad, with Brendan Aaronson starring but further injuries to the striker pool.

So, we were all expecting Brendan Aaronson to be the star of the weekend, right? The floaty attacking midfielder, maligned by Leeds fans, loaned to Union Berlin, and firmly out of the USMNT picture just six months ago - he was the one who is now set to stand out on a weekly basis?

Aaronson's career trajectory has been puzzling, but his form of late has been anything but. He has finally found a home in Northern England with Leeds, and continued his fine run with yet another standout showing for the Whites Saturday afternoon. But he wasn't the only American abroad to impress. Christian Pulisic was up to his usual tricks, all clever runs and neat passes in a 1-0 win for Milan that was far more comfortable than the scoreline suggests. He is, arguably, the only reason manager Paolo Fonseca is still in a job.

But it wasn't all so cheery. Malik Tillman, after an excellent start to the season, has seen his form take a turn for the worse of late, struggling in a deeper role. Meanwhile, an injury to Josh Sargent will leave U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino sweating about his striker pool ahead of the next international break.

