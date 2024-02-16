‘Always have to be in the conversation’ - Kylian Mbappe to Arsenal transfer links addressed by Mikel Arteta following Thierry Henry legacy talk
Mikel Arteta admits that Arsenal “have to be in the conversation” for players like Kylian Mbappe, but accepts that he appears to be heading elsewhere.
- World Cup winner heading towards free agency
- Linked with a move to the Premier League
- Appears destined to head for Santiago Bernabeu