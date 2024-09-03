GFX Alvaro Morata Alice Campello 2024Getty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

Alvaro Morata had on-pitch argument with wife Alice Campello after Euro 2024 victory over England just weeks before 'painful' split

A. MorataSpainEuropean ChampionshipAC MilanSerie A

The marriage between AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata and wife Alice Campello is said to have broken down as they celebrated Spain's Euro 2024 victory.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Morata announced split weeks after Euro 2024 win
  • Forward and his wife had on-pitch argument after final
  • Campello allegedly didn't want his family on field
Article continues below