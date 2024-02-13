Lehmann-VillaIG:@alishalehmann7
Ritabrata Banerjee

Meet Alisha Lehmann's dog - a Pom-Chi named Jacky that has its own private Instagram account with over 6,000 followers

Alisha LehmannAston Villa WomenWSL

Alisha Lehmann has created a private Instagram account for her dog - a Pom-Chi named Jacky - that has over 6,000 followers.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Lehmann's pet dog a Pom-Chi named Jacky
  • Adopted the puppy in 2020
  • Has a private Instagram account with 6000 followers

Editors' Picks