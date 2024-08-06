Alfie May Charlton AthleticGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Alfie May's dream summer continues after transfer to Tom Brady's Birmingham as ex-Charlton striker leads nominees for 2023-24 PFA League One Player of the Year

BirminghamLeague OneCharlton Athletic

Former Charlton Athletic striker Alfie May, now of Birmingham City, is in contention to clinch the 2023-24 PFA League One Player of the Year award.

  • May nominated for League One Player of the Season award
  • Joined Birmingham City last month
  • Won League One Golden Boot award last season
