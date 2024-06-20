'It had to be done - Alan Shearer explains why Gareth Southgate was right to sub Harry Kane off for England against Denmark

Getty ImagesSoham Mukherjee'It had to be done - Alan Shearer explains why Gareth Southgate was right to sub Harry Kane off for England against DenmarkHarry KaneEnglandDenmark vs EnglandDenmarkEuropean ChampionshipGareth SouthgateAlan Shearer believes that Gareth Southgate was right to take off Harry Kane as the striker "had to be" subbed off for England against Denmark.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland held to a 1-1 draw by DenmarkKane scored but was lacklustre in his overall performanceWas replaced by Ollie Watkins in the second halfArticle continues below