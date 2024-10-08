Aitana Bonmati to the WSL? Barcelona star intrigued by English league but admits being a one-club player also has appeal after signing bumper new deal in Catalunya
Aitana Bonmati has opened up on the appeal of two very different options for her future after signing a new Barcelona contract, despite WSL interest.
- Bonmati was subject of WSL interest this summer
- But signed new Barca contract last month
- Has opened up on future possibilities